International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000.

VPU stock opened at $165.09 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $165.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day moving average is $148.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

