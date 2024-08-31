International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 19 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $38,037,731. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,515.82.

FICO opened at $1,730.27 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $811.99 and a 1 year high of $1,818.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,623.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,398.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

