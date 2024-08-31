International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 762,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,070 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $131,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

NYSE IBM traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $202.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.83. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $202.17. The stock has a market cap of $185.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

