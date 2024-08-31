International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Boosted by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $202.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $202.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

