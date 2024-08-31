Internet Computer (ICP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $66.33 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and approximately $66.33 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $7.55 or 0.00012760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00038998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,228,258 coins and its circulating supply is 469,292,084 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

