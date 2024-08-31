Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.07 and last traded at $65.07. 377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

