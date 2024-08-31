Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 2.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $56,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,367 shares of company stock worth $60,118,991. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded up $7.46 on Friday, hitting $630.26. 2,069,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,575. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $640.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

