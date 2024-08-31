Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 129,691 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.0% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.22% of Intuit worth $396,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 134.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $7.46 on Friday, reaching $630.26. 2,069,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,575. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $640.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.70.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.35.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

