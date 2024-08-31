InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Price Target Raised to $32.00

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

