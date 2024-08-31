Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 138,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 121,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.11. 261,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

