Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,328 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 352,986 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,512,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $785,000.

NASDAQ BSMP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,175. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

