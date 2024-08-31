Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 31st total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $19.61 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 400,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.