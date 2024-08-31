Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 31st total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $19.61 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 400,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

