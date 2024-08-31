Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 60,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,990. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

