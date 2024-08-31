Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.67

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.67 and last traded at $59.61, with a volume of 397434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
