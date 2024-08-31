Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,619 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WP Advisors LLC owned 1.58% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $24,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of KBWB stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.61. 397,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,873. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

