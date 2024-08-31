Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 19.6% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $476.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,466,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,489,914. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.23 and a 200 day moving average of $454.58.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

