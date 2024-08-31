Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $44,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,115,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,929,000 after buying an additional 206,608 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.27. 33,466,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,489,914. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.86.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

