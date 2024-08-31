Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.1% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $97,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,206,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,489,914. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.23 and its 200 day moving average is $454.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

