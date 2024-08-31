Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 202.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

