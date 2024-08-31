Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Acquired by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SPGP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.40. 105,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,470. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $107.06.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

