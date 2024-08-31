Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) is Integrity Financial Corp WA’s 3rd Largest Position

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 6.4% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.64. The company had a trading volume of 616,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,840. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

