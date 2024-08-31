Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,385,000 after purchasing an additional 241,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,602,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after buying an additional 166,712 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 325,482 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 972,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,266. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.