IOTA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.43 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. IOTA has a market capitalization of $423.92 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,401,744,787 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

