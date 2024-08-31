Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,634 shares of company stock worth $8,874,690 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 171.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $114.93.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 433.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.