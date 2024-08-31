iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,368 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $52,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY remained flat at $82.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.