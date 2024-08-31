iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 130.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYBB. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,308,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,813,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,890,000 after acquiring an additional 558,803 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,022,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,077,000 after acquiring an additional 432,431 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,952,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,760,000.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYBB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,057. The company has a market cap of $392.37 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

About iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.