iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $28.39. Approximately 7,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 15,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 996.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 142,915 shares during the period.

About iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

