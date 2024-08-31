iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Acquired by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend ETF makes up about 1.6% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Taylor Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS DIVB traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,405 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $379.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.