iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises 1.2% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

IPAC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.07. 88,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,874. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

