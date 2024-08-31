iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stake Increased by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $133.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average of $120.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

