iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Decreased by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $128.35. The stock had a trading volume of 237,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.