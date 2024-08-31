iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,998 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $49,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,537,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,914,000 after buying an additional 122,621 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,109.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,624,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,714 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,737. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

