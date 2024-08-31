iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. 241,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,662. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

