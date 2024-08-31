iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 19,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 17,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

