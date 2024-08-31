iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.13. The stock had a trading volume of 331,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,961. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.