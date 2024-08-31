iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.07. 1,241,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

