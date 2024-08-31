iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 16,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF

About iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF ( BATS:IBHI Free Report ) by 1,532.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.28% of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

