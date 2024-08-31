iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Bought by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMM. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 193.5% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 129,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 85,180 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,943,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBMM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,633 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0466 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

