iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.13

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.13 and last traded at $116.97, with a volume of 1100092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.06.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.58.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
