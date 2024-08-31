iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.13

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.13 and last traded at $116.97, with a volume of 1100092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.06.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.58.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

