iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.95

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 94933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.49.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.