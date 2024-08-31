iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.95

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 94933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.49.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.