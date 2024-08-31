iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

