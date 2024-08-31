iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.45 and last traded at $113.70. Approximately 2,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.55.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF makes up 8.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 7.92% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

