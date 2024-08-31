iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.19

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.19 and last traded at $118.03, with a volume of 13825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.96.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

