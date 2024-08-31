iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6,041.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,528 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $15,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,282,000 after acquiring an additional 61,978 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 819,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,954,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.37. The stock had a trading volume of 463,505 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.66 and a 200 day moving average of $187.78. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

