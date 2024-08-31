iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Cut by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,397,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,988,000 after purchasing an additional 54,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,651 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,046,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.81. The stock had a trading volume of 327,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,587. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $291.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

