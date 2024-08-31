iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 298.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.60. 609,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,182. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

