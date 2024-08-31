iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 81,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 75,423 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.26. 2,539,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,192. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.27.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

