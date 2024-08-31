iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $194.84

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.84 and last traded at $194.84, with a volume of 96733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.79.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,322,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
