iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$33.88 and last traded at C$33.87. Approximately 8,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 15,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.72.
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.79.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.