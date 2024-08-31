iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$33.88 and last traded at C$33.87. Approximately 8,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 15,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.72.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.79.

